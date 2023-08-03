Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Armstrong, B.C. woman $500,000 richer with lotto win

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 1:51 pm
Click to play video: 'What happens when someone wins the lottery in B.C.?'
What happens when someone wins the lottery in B.C.?
Winning the lottery in B.C. is an exciting moment for anyone who plays. But what happens when someone wins — whether that is $50 or $50M? The BCLC provides the steps both they and players take to verify and hand out prizes – May 30, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Armstrong woman is still reeling in the wake of a life-changing win.

Beverley Magill recently learned she’d become $500,000 richer after splitting a Maxmillions prize with another ticket purchased in Ontario from the July 25, draw.

She’d purchased the ticket from the Deep Creek General Store and returned when it was time to check the numbers.

Click to play video: 'Winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Kamloops'
Winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Kamloops

“I thought, ‘This can’t be true, something must be wrong,’” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

She plans to put a portion of her prize toward a relaxing vacation in addition to gifting some to her kids and looks forward to enjoying life with less stress now, thanks to her windfall.

Trending Now

“It’s unbelievable. Once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Magill exclaimed.

So far in 2023, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $181 million in winnings from Lotto Max. The largest lottery prize ever won in B.C. was a $70-million Lotto Max jackpot, won in September 2021.

Click to play video: 'Unclaimed $70M Lotto Max winning ticket will expire in June'
Unclaimed $70M Lotto Max winning ticket will expire in June
OntarioB.C.ArmstrongBCLCBeverley MagillDeep Creek General Storehalf million dollar win for Armstrong womanMaxmillions prize
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices