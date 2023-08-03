Armstrong, B.C. woman $500,000 richer with lotto win

Send this page to someone via email

An Armstrong woman is still reeling in the wake of a life-changing win.

Beverley Magill recently learned she’d become $500,000 richer after splitting a Maxmillions prize with another ticket purchased in Ontario from the July 25, draw.

She’d purchased the ticket from the Deep Creek General Store and returned when it was time to check the numbers.

“I thought, ‘This can’t be true, something must be wrong,’” she said.

She plans to put a portion of her prize toward a relaxing vacation in addition to gifting some to her kids and looks forward to enjoying life with less stress now, thanks to her windfall.

“It’s unbelievable. Once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Magill exclaimed.

So far in 2023, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $181 million in winnings from Lotto Max. The largest lottery prize ever won in B.C. was a $70-million Lotto Max jackpot, won in September 2021.