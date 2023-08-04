Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

StatsCan numbers reports over 5,000 job losses for Saskatchewan

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 7:01 pm
Saskatchewan NDP MLA Aleana Young spoke of how the province lost 5,700 jobs in July and "maintains the worst job creation rate in the country.". View image in full screen
Saskatchewan NDP MLA Aleana Young spoke of how the province lost 5,700 jobs in July and "maintains the worst job creation rate in the country.". THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Statistics Canada report shows that Saskatchewan posted its first employment decline since March 2023 and the unemployment rate increased 0.4 percentage points to 5.1 per cent.

“Employment rose in Alberta, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island in July, while it declined in Manitoba and Saskatchewan,” the report read. “There was little change in the other provinces.”

NDP MLA Aleana Young held a media conference on Friday afternoon to put more light on what these numbers say about Saskatchewan’s leaders. Young said today’s StatsCan numbers reveal what so many families already know because they’re living it.

“Since Scott Moe became premier, Saskatchewan continues to have the worst job creation numbers and the worst economic record in the country,” she said. “Month over month, Saskatchewan has lost 5,700 jobs, 5,200 of which are good, full time mortgage paying jobs. Unemployment is up. Jobs are down.”

Story continues below advertisement

Young said this is the last thing the Saskatchewanian’s need and that the lack of job creation and terrible economic record attributed to the loss of jobs in the province.

“I think it’s safe to say that with numbers this clear and this continuous … Scott Moe and the Sask. Party have to explain, and they have to defend their own record,” said Young.

“People come here and they leave, and they leave because of lack of opportunities. They leave because of a health care crisis. They leave because of schools that are being under-funded and suffocated, and they leave because there is a government that refuses to acknowledge that there’s a problem.”

Trending Now

Global News reached out the Saskatchewan government for a comment but did not hear a response before the deadline.

Click to play video: 'Rate of unemployment drops, but businesses still struggle with filling jobs'
Rate of unemployment drops, but businesses still struggle with filling jobs

 

Advertisement
More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsStatistics CanadaSaskatchewan GovernmentUnemploymentSaskatchewan NDPStatsCanjob lossesSaskatchewan job losses
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices