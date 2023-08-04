StatsCan numbers reports over 5,000 job losses for Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

A Statistics Canada report shows that Saskatchewan posted its first employment decline since March 2023 and the unemployment rate increased 0.4 percentage points to 5.1 per cent.

“Employment rose in Alberta, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island in July, while it declined in Manitoba and Saskatchewan,” the report read. “There was little change in the other provinces.”

NDP MLA Aleana Young held a media conference on Friday afternoon to put more light on what these numbers say about Saskatchewan’s leaders. Young said today’s StatsCan numbers reveal what so many families already know because they’re living it.

“Since Scott Moe became premier, Saskatchewan continues to have the worst job creation numbers and the worst economic record in the country,” she said. “Month over month, Saskatchewan has lost 5,700 jobs, 5,200 of which are good, full time mortgage paying jobs. Unemployment is up. Jobs are down.”

Young said this is the last thing the Saskatchewanian’s need and that the lack of job creation and terrible economic record attributed to the loss of jobs in the province.

“I think it’s safe to say that with numbers this clear and this continuous … Scott Moe and the Sask. Party have to explain, and they have to defend their own record,” said Young.

“People come here and they leave, and they leave because of lack of opportunities. They leave because of a health care crisis. They leave because of schools that are being under-funded and suffocated, and they leave because there is a government that refuses to acknowledge that there’s a problem.”

Global News reached out the Saskatchewan government for a comment but did not hear a response before the deadline.

