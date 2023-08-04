Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Swimmers warned about risks of floaties on open water as long weekend looms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2023 5:53 pm
A lifeguards works at Brittany Beach of the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Friday, June 24, 2022. Lifesaving Society Ontario says water floaties have become a large problem this Summer, urging floaters to leave them out of open bodies of water. View image in full screen
A lifeguards works at Brittany Beach of the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Friday, June 24, 2022. Lifesaving Society Ontario says water floaties have become a large problem this Summer, urging floaters to leave them out of open bodies of water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Anyone heading out on the water this long weekend is being urged to leave their floaties on the shore.

The Ontario chapter of the Lifesaving Society says floaties or inflatables that come in a wide range of shapes and sizes pose a risk when taken out by swimmers in waterways.

Stephanie Bakalar, corporate communications manager for the organization that works to prevent drowning, says inflatables may be popular but are meant for pools or to be secured firmly to a dock.

She says the majority of drownings in Ontario happen in open water settings and people can overestimate their ability to swim to safety.

Ontario Parks say lakes and rivers are unpredictable due to strong currents, waves and winds, making it easy for inflatables to drift into deep waters.

Trending Now

Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve seen an increase in calls involving inflatables floating into waterways and away from safe swim areas.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, Hamilton police found the body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Lake Ontario after a group of youth took an inflatable out on the water.

Officials are reminding those out on the water this long weekend to wear a life jacket and not consume alcohol while on open water.

More on Toronto
Water SafetyLong WeekendCivic HolidayFloatiesfloaties ontairoontario floatiesontario flotation devicesontario livesaving society
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices