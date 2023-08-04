Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man charged with murder in connection with fatal Toronto shooting

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 4:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Police identify victim of fatal shooting in Toronto’s Greektown on Sunday'
Police identify victim of fatal shooting in Toronto’s Greektown on Sunday
A man has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Jul 23, officers received a report of gunshots heard in the Danforth Avenue and Carlaw Avenue area.

Police said there was an altercation involving several people and a firearm was discharged.

Officers said a man was hit by a projectile and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Shamar Powell-Flowers from Toronto.

Police said on Friday, a 34-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He appeared in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

