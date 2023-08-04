Man charged with murder in connection with fatal Toronto shooting

A man has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said on Jul 23, officers received a report of gunshots heard in the Danforth Avenue and Carlaw Avenue area.
Police said there was an altercation involving several people and a firearm was discharged.
Officers said a man was hit by a projectile and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Shamar Powell-Flowers from Toronto.
Police said on Friday, a 34-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
He appeared in court on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
