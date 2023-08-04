Tiger-Cats host Alouettes in key CFL East Division clash

Send this page to someone via email

Football fans in Hamilton will be treated to a big intra-divisional matchup Saturday night when the hometown Tiger-Cats welcome the Montreal Alouettes to Tim Hortons Field.

The Ticats (3-4) are coming off a hard-fought victory a week ago against the Ottawa Redblacks while Montreal improved to 3-3 following a decisive win over the Calgary Stampeders in Week 8.

The winner will claim sole possession of first place in the East Division.

You can listen to the game on CHML radio, starting with the pregame show at 6 p.m. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Fans can catch The 5th Quarter postgame show 30 minutes after the final whistle.

5:29 Introducing TikTok’s favourite baseball team, the Savannah Bananas

Rookie quarterback Taylor Powell will make his second start in the Canadian Football League and will try to help the Cats bolster their 1-2 home record.

Story continues below advertisement

In his first career start against the Toronto Argonauts on July 21, Powell threw for 283 yards and was intercepted once and he rushed for 37 yards, including a touchdown.

“I think Montreal is one of the best, if not the best defence in the league,” added Powell. “That’s what I want as a competitor. I love challenges, I love opportunities and I’m going to go out there and I’m ready to roll.”

View image in full screen Hamilton Tiger-Cats

On the other side of the field is Montreal QB Cody Fajardo, who will be making his 51st career start in the CFL. He is 4-1 all-time against the Tiger-Cats, including a 38-12 win in Hamilton in Week 3.

It was Montreal’s third consecutive win over Hamilton, and fourth in their previous five games, dating back to last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Saturday marks the 199th meeting between the two franchises since 1950. The Alouettes lead the all-time head-to-head series 99-92-7.