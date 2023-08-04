Third suspect arrested in Oct. 2022 shooting death, Winnipeg cops say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested a third person in a homicide investigation that began last fall.

Police said they tracked down 33-year-old Justin Simeon Joseph Morris of Split Lake, Man., on Wednesday and took him into custody.

Morris has been charged with manslaughter, and joins two previously arrested suspects, Toni Emma Ruddell, and Christian Flett, who were both apprehended in Edmonton in November 2022.

The arrests are in connection with the shooting death of 47-year-old William “Billy” Markowski, police said, who was discovered on the ground near a Johnson Avenue West home on Oct. 31 of last year.

Markowski was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The homicide unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

