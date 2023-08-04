Menu

Crime

Third suspect arrested in Oct. 2022 shooting death, Winnipeg cops say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 2:37 pm
The scene of the shooting death of William 'Billy' Markowski on Oct. 31, 2022, which was Winnipeg's 44th homicide of that year. Police said they made a third arrest in the case on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The scene of the shooting death of William 'Billy' Markowski on Oct. 31, 2022, which was Winnipeg's 44th homicide of that year. Police said they made a third arrest in the case on Wednesday. Global News / Jordan Pearn
Winnipeg police have arrested a third person in a homicide investigation that began last fall.

Police said they tracked down 33-year-old Justin Simeon Joseph Morris of Split Lake, Man., on Wednesday and took him into custody.

Morris has been charged with manslaughter, and joins two previously arrested suspects, Toni Emma Ruddell, and Christian Flett, who were both apprehended in Edmonton in November 2022.

The arrests are in connection with the shooting death of 47-year-old William “Billy” Markowski, police said, who was discovered on the ground near a Johnson Avenue West home on Oct. 31 of last year.

Markowski was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The homicide unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

ShootingHomicideWinnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegWinnipeg homicidesuspect arrested
