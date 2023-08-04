Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Injured grizzly bear prompts closure of 2 Kananaskis trails; Banff closures remain in place

By Ryan White Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 2:07 pm
Two trails in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park in Kananaskis were closed Aug. 3 due to an injured grizzly bear in the area. View image in full screen
Two trails in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park in Kananaskis were closed Aug. 3 due to an injured grizzly bear in the area. Alberta Parks
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta Parks has closed a pair of trails in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park after an injured grizzly bear was spotted in the area.

The Rawson Lake Trail and Sarrail Ridge Route in Kananaskis were both closed as of Thursday, Aug. 3 and will remain off-limits to the general public until further notice.

Parks officials have not indicated the extent of the bear’s injuries.

The Kananaskis closures are not the only bear-related trail access disruptions in the mountain parks west of Calgary.

As of Friday, restrictions are in place along the Allenby Pass Trail, south of the Banff townsite in Banff National Park, due to grizzly bear foraging.

Groups must have at least four people in their party or two people on horseback, and the group must be carrying bear spray. Dogs are prohibited in the area at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Two trails in the Upper Bryant Creek Valley — Og Pass Trail and Upper Assiniboine Pass — of Banff National Park, bordering Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park, are closed due to grizzly bear activity.

A bear warning remains in place for Banff’s Tunnel Mountain Campgrounds due to bear sightings and bold bear behaviour.

Trending Now

For the latest updates on bear warnings and trail closures in the mountain parks, visit Alberta Parks – Kananaskis advisories and Parks Canada – Banff National Park bulletins.

Click to play video: 'Grizzly bear calls up in K-Country, Canmore'
Grizzly bear calls up in K-Country, Canmore
Parks CanadaBanffBanff National ParkbearsAlberta ParksBear SprayGrizzly BearKananaskisBear warningPeter Lougheed Provincial ParkAlberta grizzly bearMountain parksAlberta Parks grizzly bear warningGrizzly bear warning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices