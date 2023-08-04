Injured grizzly bear prompts closure of 2 Kananaskis trails; Banff closures remain in place

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Parks has closed a pair of trails in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park after an injured grizzly bear was spotted in the area.

The Rawson Lake Trail and Sarrail Ridge Route in Kananaskis were both closed as of Thursday, Aug. 3 and will remain off-limits to the general public until further notice.

Parks officials have not indicated the extent of the bear’s injuries.

The Kananaskis closures are not the only bear-related trail access disruptions in the mountain parks west of Calgary.

As of Friday, restrictions are in place along the Allenby Pass Trail, south of the Banff townsite in Banff National Park, due to grizzly bear foraging.

Groups must have at least four people in their party or two people on horseback, and the group must be carrying bear spray. Dogs are prohibited in the area at this time.

Two trails in the Upper Bryant Creek Valley — Og Pass Trail and Upper Assiniboine Pass — of Banff National Park, bordering Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park, are closed due to grizzly bear activity.

A bear warning remains in place for Banff’s Tunnel Mountain Campgrounds due to bear sightings and bold bear behaviour.

For the latest updates on bear warnings and trail closures in the mountain parks, visit Alberta Parks – Kananaskis advisories and Parks Canada – Banff National Park bulletins.