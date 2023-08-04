Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Utility TransAlta reports $62 million profit in Q2

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2023 1:34 pm
TransAlta Corp. logo is shown in a handout. The company reported a profit of $62 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $80 million in the same quarter last year. View image in full screen
TransAlta Corp. logo is shown in a handout. The company reported a profit of $62 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $80 million in the same quarter last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS / handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TransAlta Corp. reported a profit of $62 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $80 million in the same quarter last year.

The Calgary-based power utility says the net earnings attributable to common shareholders amounted to 23 cents per basic and diluted share for the second quarter.

That compares with a loss of 30 cents per share for the same period a year earlier.

Revenue in the company’s quarter ended June 30 reached $625 million, up from $458 million a year ago.

Trending Now

TransAlta says its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the quarter was $387 million compared with $279 million a year earlier.

Funds from operations totalled $391 million compared with $220 million during the same quarter last year.

Advertisement
More on Calgary
TransAltaTransAlta Corp.Power Utilityquarterly reportingquarterly profits
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices