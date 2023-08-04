Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Key N.S. flood alert to ‘shelter in place’ faced delays that need review: firefighter

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2023 1:33 pm
Ron Crawford climbs up a ladder onto a washed-out bridge after checking on stranded neighbours near McKay Section, N.S. on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Volunteer firefighters say an alert warning citizens not to leave their homes during July 22 flooding in a rural Nova Scotia county took close to two hours to send, and the process needs to be reviewed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese View image in full screen
Ron Crawford climbs up a ladder onto a washed-out bridge after checking on stranded neighbours near McKay Section, N.S. on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Volunteer firefighters say an alert warning citizens not to leave their homes during July 22 flooding in a rural Nova Scotia county took close to two hours to send, and the process needs to be reviewed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Volunteer firefighters say an alert warning people not to leave their homes during recent flooding in a rural Nova Scotia county took close to two hours to send, and the process needs to be reviewed.

Deputy Chief Brett Tetanish of the Brooklyn Fire Department said in a recent interview that he asked the emergency dispatcher at 1:12 a.m. on July 22 to request an Alert Ready notice calling for residents to “shelter in place” and to call 911 if they needed rescue.

At the time, he was in his fire truck and witnessing widespread washouts of roads and damage to bridges.

However, the first alert prepared by the local Emergency Management Office, part of the Municipality of West Hants, was not issued until 3:06 a.m.

Trending Now

Chief Jason Cochrane of the Brooklyn Fire Department said training is needed to ensure requests move more quickly, and Tetanish says there are “lessons to be learned” from the delay.

Officials with the Municipality of West Hants were unavailable to comment on why the delay occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.

More on Canada
FloodingFloodsEmergency alertAlert ReadyNova Scotia FloodsNS floodsWest Hantsbrooklyn fire departmentbrooklyn nova scotiaemergency alert delay
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices