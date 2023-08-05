What’s open and closed in Toronto on the Civic Holiday 2023

What’s open
- The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Movie theatres
- Most LCBO stores will be open.
- Select Beer Store retail locations in the GTA will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- GO transit will be on a Saturday schedule
- TTC will be on a Sunday service, but will begin at around 6 a.m.
- Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Rabba Fine Foods locations.
- The Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What’s closed:
- Provincial and municipal government offices.
- Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
- Some grocery stores.
- No mail delivery.
- Banks and some retail stores.
