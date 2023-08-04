Beer bottle attack results in charges for Guelph man

An investigation into a springtime altercation outside a Guelph business has resulted in a summertime arrest.
Investigators with Guelph Police Service say the incident happened in the area of Speedvale Avenue West and Silvercreek Parkway North around 1:48 a.m. on March 26.
They say a man was struck in the back of the head with an empty beer bottle and later punched in the forehead by another male.
Investigators say two more men went in to break up the fight.
Trending Now
There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.
Officers were able to identify and locate a suspect Thursday night in the downtown.
A 51-year-old Guelph man was charged and will appear in a Guelph courtroom on Sept. 15.
More on Crime
- Calgary Stampede notifies males who were part of Young Canadians of settlement hearing
- Million-dollar auto theft ring in Ontario results in almost 300 charges by police
- ‘We are not garbage’: #SearchTheLandfill calls grow louder country-wide
- 2 U.S. Navy sailors accused of providing sensitive info to China
Comments