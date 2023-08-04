Beer bottle attack results in charges for Guelph man

See more sharing options

An investigation into a springtime altercation outside a Guelph business has resulted in a summertime arrest.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say the incident happened in the area of Speedvale Avenue West and Silvercreek Parkway North around 1:48 a.m. on March 26.

They say a man was struck in the back of the head with an empty beer bottle and later punched in the forehead by another male.

Investigators say two more men went in to break up the fight.

There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Officers were able to identify and locate a suspect Thursday night in the downtown.

A 51-year-old Guelph man was charged and will appear in a Guelph courtroom on Sept. 15.