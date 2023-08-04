Menu

Sports

Storm acquire overage defenceman Hislop

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 4, 2023 12:00 pm
The Guelph Storm have added a veteran to their blue line.

The Storm announced on Thursday that they’ve acquired 20-year-old defenceman Brayden Hislop from the North Bay Battalion.

Guelph will send a third-round selection in 2024 (originally from Peterborough) and a fifth-round pick in 2026 (originally from Barrie) to North Bay.

Hislop is a native of St. Clements, Ont., and was originally taken in the ninth round (166th overall) by the Owen Sound Attack in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection. Last season, he split time between Saginaw and North Bay, recording a combined three goals and 16 assists with a plus-31 rating in 69 games.

Prior to his OHL career, Hislop was in the Waterloo Wolves Triple-A program. He also suited up for the St. Mary’s Lincolns and the Elmira Sugar Kings of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Story continues below advertisement

 

