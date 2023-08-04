Menu

Crime

Stolen pickup involved in Brampton crash that left 6 injured, including 2 kids: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 9:57 am
Police say the driver of a stolen pickup truck fled the scene of a crash in Brampton that left six people injured, including two children, on Thursday evening.

Speaking to reporters Friday morning, Peel Regional Police Sgt. Sarah Patten said that the multi-vehicle crash happened in the area of Airport Road and Clark Boulevard at around 7:30 p.m.

“One of the vehicles involved is believed to be stolen and the driver of that vehicle, a male adult, fled the scene on foot,” Patten said.

“The passenger in that vehicle, a male adult as well, was taken to a trauma centre and is currently in non-life threatening condition and is in our custody.”

It’s not clear when the vehicle — a black pickup — may have been stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

Patten said another vehicle that was involved had a woman and two children inside; all three were taken to a trauma centre and are reported to be in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

A dog in that vehicle was killed.

Drivers from two other vehicles involved, both men, were taken to local hospitals and are in non-life-threatening condition, Patten said.

It marks an improvement in the condition for some of the victims. Late Thursday, paramedics said that four of the victims, including the two children, were in life-threatening condition.

It’s not clear what may have led to the incident, but Patten said it’s believed the stolen pickup started the chain-reaction crash.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver who allegedly fled was asked to contact police.

