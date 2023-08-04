Menu

Comments

Headline link
Crime

Niagara Regional Police seize gun, drugs, arrest 1 in traffic stop

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2023 6:39 am
Niagara Regional Police seize gun, drugs, arrest 1 in traffic stop
Handout / Niagara Regional Police
More than a dozen charges have been laid after a traffic stop in Niagara Falls this week ended with police seizing drugs, a firearm and placing one man under arrest.

The afternoon of Aug. 1, Niagara Regional Police pulled over a 2022 Kia Rio in Niagara Falls.

Officers say the driver failed to identify himself, and when he was told to get out of the vehicle, he ran from police.

Police arrested the man and searched the car, finding 544 grams of suspected fentanyl worth an estimated $20,000.

Two days later, police searched a hotel room rented by the suspect, where they say they recovered more than 2,600 grams of suspected cocaine, 17.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, a loaded .22-calibre Ruger handgun, 43 bullets, and two passports that had been previously reported lost or stolen.

Twenty-seven-year-old Keshawn Travere Jason Bell of Niagara Falls faces 13 charges, including multiple weapon and drug counts.

CrimeFentanylNiagara Regional PoliceNiagara FallsTraffic StopNiagara Falls traffic stop arrestTraffic stop arrest
© 2023 The Canadian Press

