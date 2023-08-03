Menu

Crime

Suspect charged with criminal negligence in suspicious Blumenort death, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 3:38 pm
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of a Surrey RCMP officer.
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Charges have been laid in connection with a suspicious death at a home in the Blumenort area.

Manitoba RCMP said Cory Jay Davis, 43, has been arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death with a firearm, as well as a number of other firearms-related offences.

Officers from the Steinbach detachment were initially called to the residence on Tuesday around 7:45 p.m., where they found the victim, 27, dead at the scene.

Davis is in custody and will appear in a Winnipeg courtroom Friday.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP investigate death of man, 27, at Blumenort home'
Manitoba RCMP investigate death of man, 27, at Blumenort home
