Suspect charged with criminal negligence in suspicious Blumenort death, Manitoba RCMP say

Charges have been laid in connection with a suspicious death at a home in the Blumenort area.
Manitoba RCMP said Cory Jay Davis, 43, has been arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death with a firearm, as well as a number of other firearms-related offences.
Officers from the Steinbach detachment were initially called to the residence on Tuesday around 7:45 p.m., where they found the victim, 27, dead at the scene.
Davis is in custody and will appear in a Winnipeg courtroom Friday.
RCMP continue to investigate.
Manitoba RCMP investigate death of man, 27, at Blumenort home
