Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigate death of man, 27, at Blumenort home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 1:06 pm
Steinbach RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
Steinbach RCMP detachment. RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating an incident Tuesday night that left a 27-year-old man dead in a Blumenort-area home.

Police said they were called around 7:45 p.m. with a report of shots fired, and found the victim dead at the scene when they arrived.

A 43-year-old man who lives at the residence was arrested and is in custody while RCMP from the Steinbach detachment, as well as forensic identification and major crimes services, continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

RCMPShootingManitoba RCMPFirearmscrime in ManitobaSteinbach RCMPBlumenort
