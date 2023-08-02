Manitoba RCMP investigate death of man, 27, at Blumenort home

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating an incident Tuesday night that left a 27-year-old man dead in a Blumenort-area home.

Police said they were called around 7:45 p.m. with a report of shots fired, and found the victim dead at the scene when they arrived.

A 43-year-old man who lives at the residence was arrested and is in custody while RCMP from the Steinbach detachment, as well as forensic identification and major crimes services, continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.