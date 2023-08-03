Menu

Canada

‘Yellowstone effect’: Large B.C. ranch near Beaverdell for sale

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 3:47 pm
‘Yellowstone effect’: Large B.C. ranch near Beaverdell for sale
It's being called the ‘Yellowstone effect’ and the owners of a ranch near Beaverdell, B.C., are placing their property on the auction block this month. Travis Lowe has the Lowe Down on the sale of a property being marketed as ‘Yellowstone North of 49.’
A popular American television series has inspired a ranch-buying rush that’s being called the Yellowstone effect.

“There’s a renowned impulse to own ranches,” said Tyler Ruttan of CLHbid.com, an online auction website. “Maybe not sitting in L.A. no more; it’s more attractive to be sitting in Montana or Wyoming.”

Fittingly, the owners of a B.C. ranch near Beaverdell are hoping to cash in on the show’s popularity.

This is BC: Ranch near offers retreat for veterans and first responders

In fact, the owners are branding their property as a real-life version of the fictional Yellowstone Ranch.

The ranch near Beaverdell has 670 deeded acres plus 73,000 acres of grazing rights.

The ranch also has 220 irrigated acres along with a creek and lakes for fishing, along with a horse arena and outbuildings for equipment – along with a 5,000-square foot executive log home.

Zajac Ranch summer camps desperate for staff and volunteers

“When we start talking about Yellowstone North of the 49th,” said Ruttan, “to us, this is the Canadian version.”

So, just how much will it cost you to buy this ranch?

A lot. Qualifying offers start at $5.9 million.

Bidding starts on Aug. 14.

No days off during calving season at one family ranch near Falkland

 

BC Interiorsouthern interiorbeaverdellBC ranch for saleranch for saleYellowstone effectYellowstone North of 49Yellowstone TV series
