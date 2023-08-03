‘Yellowstone effect’: Large B.C. ranch near Beaverdell for sale

A popular American television series has inspired a ranch-buying rush that’s being called the Yellowstone effect.
“There’s a renowned impulse to own ranches,” said Tyler Ruttan of CLHbid.com, an online auction website. “Maybe not sitting in L.A. no more; it’s more attractive to be sitting in Montana or Wyoming.”
Fittingly, the owners of a B.C. ranch near Beaverdell are hoping to cash in on the show’s popularity.
In fact, the owners are branding their property as a real-life version of the fictional Yellowstone Ranch.
The ranch near Beaverdell has 670 deeded acres plus 73,000 acres of grazing rights.
The ranch also has 220 irrigated acres along with a creek and lakes for fishing, along with a horse arena and outbuildings for equipment – along with a 5,000-square foot executive log home.
“When we start talking about Yellowstone North of the 49th,” said Ruttan, “to us, this is the Canadian version.”
So, just how much will it cost you to buy this ranch?
A lot. Qualifying offers start at $5.9 million.
