‘Didn’t have to happen’: Residents of evacuated B.C. community say they warned wildfire officials

Send this page to someone via email

Wildfires are still wreaking havoc across B.C. with a new evacuation order issued Wednesday night for a fire that’s been burning for weeks but has now taken a turn for the worst.

The Lower East Adams Lake fire has grown to more than 2,500 hectares, and the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District issued an evacuation order for 55 properties on Rawson Road, along Adams Lake, north of Chase.

Wayne Bilawchuk, president and emergency coordinator for Dorian Bay, a community of 35 lots on the east side of the lake, said the fire sprung up there on July 12.

“Today it jumped south and ripped through the edges of our community and actually passed into the next community,” he told Global News Wednesday.

But he said residents have been trying to warn fire officials for weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s pretty frustrating for us because we’ve been trying to get people’s attention for weeks now and especially in the last couple of days. we kind of foresaw this happening,” he said.

“We got some engineers and some smart people in our community and we’ve been trying really hard to communicate our concerns and I can say, hand on heart… that this didn’t have to happen.”

He said staff at the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District has been great but he said the BC Wildfire Service staff has not heard their concerns.

Global News has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service for comment.

3:03 B.C. wildfires: People urged to remain vigilant in fire season

Bilawchuk said, at least, no properties have been lost so far from what he knows.

“But that didn’t have to happen,” he added. “Somebody has to be held accountable.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bilawchuk did say the firefighters on the ground and the crews that showed up Wednesday have been fantastic and they are working hard to battle the fire.

The Downton Lake fire continues to be challenging for crews as well.

That fire is burning roughly 100 kilometres north of Pemberton and has burned more than 2,500 hectares of land and damaged a number of structures.

The BC Wildfire Service said those impacted are both primary and secondary residences, such as outbuildings and sheds on the southwest side of Gun Lake.

“I don’t have an exact number right now, my understanding is there are some primary structures and quite a few secondary structures as well, outbuildings and stuff like that,” Aydan Coray with the wildfire service said.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District will be conducting damage assessments when it is safe to do so.

Meanwhile, both fires are classified as out of control and believed to have been caused by lightning.