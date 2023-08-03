Menu

Canada

Pedestrian, 89, dies after being struck by vehicle, driver flees scene: N.B. police

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 2:48 pm
An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. Global News / File
An 89-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle with the driver leaving the scene, police in New Brunswick say.

In a release, the RCMP said emergency personnel responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 475 in Baie de Bouctouche.

The elderly pedestrian died at the scene as a result of her injuries and the involved vehicle fled before police arrived.

Richibucto RCMP officers found the vehicle in Bouctouche a short time later and arrested an 18-year-old man for leaving the scene of the collision. He was released pending investigation and will appear in court at a later day.

“A RCMP collision reconstructionist, the RCMP Forensic Identification Section and member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting with the ongoing investigation,” the release said. “An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.”

