Politics

Some parties resisting foreign interference probe looking beyond China: Singh

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2023 2:30 pm
Election over foreign interference would be ‘self-serving’: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party faces resistance to including countries other than China in the terms of reference for a public inquiry on foreign interference.

House leaders from the main federal parties have been meeting over the summer in an attempt to set the terms and timeline for an inquiry and to appoint a potential leader.

The talks follow media reports earlier this year that alleged China tried to interfere in the last two federal elections, although parties agree it did not affect the outcome of the elections.

Foreign election interference: Conversations with Opposition are ongoing in private, says minister

Singh says the NDP is pushing to have the probe look into meddling attempts by additional countries such as Russia, India and Iran.

He says community groups have raised serious allegations about those countries, claiming they are experiencing foreign interference.

Singh says other parties have not been clear about their stances on whether the inquiry should look beyond China, adding some parties have resisted including the other three countries.

ChinaJagmeet SinghCanada ChinaChina Canadachina newsCHinese foreign interferencechina canada newsBeijing foreign interference
© 2023 The Canadian Press

