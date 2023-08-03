Dog turns on stove, causes kitchen fire in south London, Ont. home

Send this page to someone via email

A new fear for local pet owners has been unlocked after a dog turned on a stove, causing damage to a south London, Ont., home earlier this week.

Fire crews were called to the scene of a kitchen fire in the 300 block of Sandringham Crescent around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Emergency crews on scene of a kitchen fire in the 300 block of Sandringham Cres. Primary & secondary searches all clear. No reported injuries. Fire is out and ventilation underway. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/9XgATWEVJd — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) August 2, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported, and investigators determined that the blaze was caused by the kitchen stove being turned on by the resident’s dog.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and damage is pegged at $5,000.

Chief Kirk Loveland with the London Fire Department told Global News that while shocking, “it’s not uncommon for large dogs to jump up on a stove and turn on the elements,” according to recent safety statistics regarding pets.

“In this case, it happened and there were combustibles nearby that ignited,” he said. “But it is a rarity.”

Kirkland advises pet owners to not leave combustible materials near a stove and recommends those with large dogs to contain them away from the kitchen when leaving home.

In the event of a fire, he also strongly advises residents to ensure their safety first.

“Don’t go in after your pets,” Kirkland said. “Everybody loves their pets. But if you have a fire, make sure to protect yourself, get out, and call 911. Wait until we arrive, and we will go in and find your pets.

“Pets feel secure in their home,” he continued. “They’re not going to run out, they’re going to usually hide and we’re aware of potential areas where they might go. We can go search; we have the equipment and the protection to save your pets. We don’t want someone to go in and expose themselves to fire danger without protection.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kirkland also recommends that Londoners make sure their smoke alarms are functioning properly, never leave pets around an open flame, like candles, and to have an emergency plan ready with a safe location to take your pet in the event of a house fire.