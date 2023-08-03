More charges for 2 Guelph men after separate court no-shows

Send this page to someone via email

Tardiness has gotten a pair of Guelph men in further trouble with the law.

A 24-year-old was to have been in a Guelph court on Jan. 20 for several charges but never appeared.

The charges include impaired driving, driving while under suspension, driving with an open container of alcohol, and driving with an open container of cannabis.

Officers located the individual Wednesday afternoon and he will be back in a Guelph courtroom on Sept. 8.

Then a 58-year-old was scheduled to appear in court on July 4 on charges of mischief and not complying with an undertaking but did not show up.

He was also spotted by officers late Wednesday night and was held for a bail hearing.