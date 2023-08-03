Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Million-dollar auto theft ring in Ontario results in almost 300 charges by police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 1:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario putting $51M over 3 years to tackle surge in auto theft'
Ontario putting $51M over 3 years to tackle surge in auto theft
Ontario is spending $51 million over three years to try to fight auto theft, which the government says has increased 14 per cent in the last year alone. Global’s Colin D’Mello reports – May 3, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An investigation launched more than a year ago has resulted in the dismantling of a crime group involved in stealing vehicles and shipping them overseas, police say.

Members of the Windsor Police Service were joined by members of the Ontario Provincial Police on Thursday to announce that 23 people face 279 charges in the international auto theft investigation that has resulted in the recovery of 138 stolen vehicles worth over $9 million in total.

“Vehicles that have been recovered include everything from high-end vehicles, SUVs driven by working-class families, some of which contained valuable personal items, many of which were stolen directly from people’s driveways,” said project lead Det. Inspector Andy Bradford with the OPP.

Police say the crime group was based in Windsor but “was operating across multiple jurisdictions” and that stolen vehicles were being exported to countries including United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Lebanon, Colombia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Story continues below advertisement
A graphic showing a map of eastern Canada with labels showing where police say vehicles were being stolen and where they were headed. View image in full screen
Police allege the group was based out of Windsor, Ont. supplied by OPP

In some cases, vehicles would have their identification numbers modified in a process called “re-vinning” so that they could be sold in Canada, police allege.

The investigation, dubbed Project Fairfield, was launched by Windsor police in April 2022 with OPP coming on in September 2022. The investigation also involved support from Canada Border Services Agency, the London Police Services, Peel Regional Police and crime prevention non-profit Équité Association.

As part of the investigation, on Dec. 8, a re-vinned vehicle was stopped on Highway 401 near Kingston and officers seized drugs including nearly 15,000 synthetic opioid tablets that were pressed in order to look like legitimate oxycodone pills, police allege.

A table with bags filled with what police allege are drugs. View image in full screen
Police allege that tablets were pressed in order to appear like legitimate oxycodone pills. supplied by OPP

Bryan Gast, VP of investigative services at Équité Association, said the types of vehicles stolen and recovered as part of this investigation echoes trends the association has been seeing in the last few years.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Gast noted that “54 of the 138 vehicles recovered were Dodge Rams and a high percentage were Jeep Cherokees.”

“While owners of the most commonly stolen vehicles makes and models may be feeling concerned, I am here to reassure you. There are several things that can be done to safeguard your vehicle. There are also many ways to protect yourself as a consumer to ensure that the vehicle you are purchasing is not stolen property,” he said, pointing the public to the association’s website.

The 23 suspects are due in court throughout August and September.

The investigation is ongoing, with police saying that they “continue to identify and locate stolen and re-vinned vehicles.”

A list of things to consider when purchasing a used vehicle according to Équité Association. View image in full screen
A list of things to consider when purchasing a used vehicle according to Équité Association. supplied by OPP
Organized Crimeauto theft ringdodge ram stolenjeep cherokee stolenstolen vehicle crime ringStolen vehicles Canadastolen vehicles shipped overseaswindsor ontario crime ring dismantled
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices