Ex-CBC Vancouver producer charged with sex offences involving minor

A former journalist with CBC Vancouver has been charged with sex offences involving a minor.

Vincent Papequash was employed as an associate producer with the public broadcaster in its Vancouver office, and had previously worked out of CBC Ottawa.

Papequash was arrested on Saturday over offences alleged to have taken place in East Vancouver, Vancouver police said.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed he has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference for allegedly touching someone under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose.

He has been released from custody pending a September court appearance, according to police.

Global News is seeking comment from the CBC.

Sources in public broadcaster’s Vancouver newsroom said Papequash met with management on Monday and that he no longer works at the CBC.

As of Wednesday, the majority of Papequash’s social media profiles had been removed, save for a YouTube channel highlighting news stories he’d worked on, short films and acting demo material.

His now-deleted LinkedIn account stated he graduated from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and had started his own film production company.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.