Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Drug trafficking investigation results in drugs, cash, weapons seized

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 3, 2023 5:00 am
Guelph police seized cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, and steroids as part of drug trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
Guelph police seized cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, and steroids as part of drug trafficking investigation. Guelph Police Service
Guelph Police Service have wrapped up an investigation into drug trafficking.

Members of the Drug Unit, Break Enter Auto Theft Unit, and Tactics and Rescue Unit executed search warrants at three businesses and three residences on Wednesday.

Around seven kilograms of cocaine, a half-kilogram of MDMA, a large quantity of dried cannabis, cannabis products, and anabolic steroids were seized. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $780,000, the MDMA was worth close to $40,000. The value of the steroids and cannabis has not yet been determined.

Officers also seized more than $27,000 in cash, a semi-automatic Glock handgun, a replica handgun, and a functioning conducted energy weapon (taser).

The investigation began earlier this summer into two men allegedly trafficking controlled substances.

A 37-year-old Guelph man and a 33-year-old man from Breslau are were both arrested and are facing a number of charges. Both were held for bail hearings.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Guelph NewsCannabisCocaineDrug TraffickingWeaponsGuelph Police ServicemdmaSteroidsDrug unitBreak Enter Auto Theft Unittactics and rescue unit
