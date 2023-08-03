Drug trafficking investigation results in drugs, cash, weapons seized

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police Service have wrapped up an investigation into drug trafficking.

Members of the Drug Unit, Break Enter Auto Theft Unit, and Tactics and Rescue Unit executed search warrants at three businesses and three residences on Wednesday.

Around seven kilograms of cocaine, a half-kilogram of MDMA, a large quantity of dried cannabis, cannabis products, and anabolic steroids were seized. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $780,000, the MDMA was worth close to $40,000. The value of the steroids and cannabis has not yet been determined.

Officers also seized more than $27,000 in cash, a semi-automatic Glock handgun, a replica handgun, and a functioning conducted energy weapon (taser).

The investigation began earlier this summer into two men allegedly trafficking controlled substances.

A 37-year-old Guelph man and a 33-year-old man from Breslau are were both arrested and are facing a number of charges. Both were held for bail hearings.