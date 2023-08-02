Man accused of killing Mississauga woman on probation at time of murder

A woman who was violently assaulted by Jordan Sanders, the 29-year old accused of the second-degree murder of Pitch “Polly” Phaunpa feels the justice system failed her, Polly and other victims of Sanders, including those who she believes have yet to come forward.

On Monday, Peel Police homicide investigators announced Sanders had been charged in relation to the murder of Phaunpa, a 21-year-old Toronto film student who was found dead in her Helene St. apartment in Port Credit on July 20th. Her father told Global News he called police in Moncton, New Brunswick, who contacted Peel Police, when he couldn’t reach his daughter and became concerned.

The victim of the prior assault, who has asked Global News to conceal her identity because she’s afraid Sanders will be released on bail, said that in February 2023, he pleaded guilty to one count of assault — choking and one count of threatening death. Court records show he was sentenced to 12-months probation after 50 days of pre-sentence custody.

The probation order said that Sanders was ordered not to communicate with the victim and seek mental health counselling, Still, fearing that he was a danger to others, the woman posted a video on social media with pictures of Sanders and graphics about why he was found, as a warning to others. She also shared details about Sanders on a Facebook group called “Are We Dating the Same Guy?”

The woman says she met Sanders in December 2020 and felt sorry for him because he said he had no family and would be alone over the holidays.

“Jordan’s a con artist. Even when I met him, he gave me a fake name and a fake job.”

On January 6, 2021, the assault happened. “Prior to Jordan strangling me, he slapped me. I slapped him back. He pinned me against a wall, punched a hole in the wall to instill fear and that’s when it progressed to him strangling me three times. And the last time, he literally looked at me and said ‘You want to make a bet that I could kill you right here right now and nobody would ever know’.”

The woman said she went into hiding, but realized she couldn’t live in fear and three weeks later called police and pressed charges to protect others. She is now terrified Sanders will get bail.

“Right now, I’m having survivor’s guilt because I feel like maybe I should have fought for more,” speaking about the fact that two of the charges against Sanders were dropped.

Phaunpa’s family told Global News that Polly had gone to hospital because she was suffering depression and PTSD a few months prior to her murder. She had told her mother that she had met a man in hospital who wanted to become her roommate.

The victim of the prior assault heard Sanders was also getting treatment for a “mental health break” and wonders if that’s where the two met.

Court records list Phaunpa’s apartment on Helene St. in Mississauga and Sanders address.

“I wanted him to get help and I was really hoping that the system ensured that happened, and I was wrong,” she said, breaking down in tears.

Court records also show that on July 18, police were called to the same apartment where Phaunpa was found dead in relation to a matter involving another woman. Sanders was arrested and charged with failing to comply with probation and assault. He was in custody when police found Phaunpa’s body. Investigators said at the time, it’s believed the homicide occured sometime between July 17 and July 18.

Court documents also show that Sanders was charged with three counts of assault – choking and one count of sex assault on June 4, 2023. Those charges all remain before the courts.

Sanders will return to court Thursday.

Peel Police say the investigation into Phaunpa’s murder remains “active” and they’re urging anyone with information to contact detectives at 905-452-2121 extension 3205 or anonymously through crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.