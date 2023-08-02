Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

University of Saskatchewan issue warning about man posing as staff

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 5:12 pm
The University of Saskatchewan is warning about someone impersonating university staff. View image in full screen
The University of Saskatchewan is warning about someone impersonating university staff. Teagan Rasche/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The University of Saskatchewan sent out a campus-wide warning Wednesday about someone trespassing on university property and posing as a staff member.

The university posted a photo of the man, saying “the individual identified below is Travis Patron. Mr. Patron continues to trespass on university property, and it has been reported that he has impersonated university staff.”

People who spot Patron on campus are requested by the university to contact protective services at 306-966-5555.

The warning sent out by the University of Saskatchewan Wednesday.
The warning sent out by the University of Saskatchewan Wednesday. University of Saskatchewan

The university said the Saskatoon Police Service have been notified.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Global News reached out to both the University of Saskatchewan and the Saskatoon Police Service.

The university said there is no further information they can give right now.

The Saskatoon Police say the university’s protective services have been in communication with police regarding a man impersonating staff.

More on Crime
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceUniversity of SaskatchewanWarningTrespassingimpersonation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices