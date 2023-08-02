University of Saskatchewan issue warning about man posing as staff

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Saskatchewan sent out a campus-wide warning Wednesday about someone trespassing on university property and posing as a staff member.

The university posted a photo of the man, saying “the individual identified below is Travis Patron. Mr. Patron continues to trespass on university property, and it has been reported that he has impersonated university staff.”

People who spot Patron on campus are requested by the university to contact protective services at 306-966-5555.

The warning sent out by the University of Saskatchewan Wednesday. University of Saskatchewan

The university said the Saskatoon Police Service have been notified.

Global News reached out to both the University of Saskatchewan and the Saskatoon Police Service.

The university said there is no further information they can give right now.

The Saskatoon Police say the university’s protective services have been in communication with police regarding a man impersonating staff.