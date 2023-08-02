SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Bichette placed on Jays’ 10-day injured list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2023 4:36 pm
TORONTO – All-star shortstop Bo Bichette has been placed on the Toronto Blue Jays 10-day injured list.

He has right patella tendinitis after apparently jamming his knee while running the basepaths Monday.

Paul DeJong will start at short for Toronto against the Baltimore Orioles tonight.

DeJong was dealt to the Blue Jays from the St. Louis Cardinals just before Major League Baseball’s trade deadline.

Bichette leads Toronto with a .321 average this season and 17 home runs.

He has the highest batting average in the American League and fourth best in Major League Baseball.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

