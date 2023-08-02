Waterloo public school board trustee under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

It appears that Waterloo Region District School Board Trustee Mike Ramsey is in hot water again.

On Monday, the trustee issued a statement saying that a Code of Conduct complaint had been filed against him.

“The school trustee Game of Thrones continues,” Ramsey said of the complaint. “The complaint is supposedly about something I said in meetings and on a radio show a long time ago.”

WRDSB Chair Joanne Weston issued a letter on Wednesday which said that there was a code of conduct investigation underway, but did not specify who the complaint had been laid against.

“The investigation involves one or more Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) employees so it has to be treated as an in-camera item,” Weston wrote. “The Board of Trustees is following the Code of Conduct policy which can be accessed on the WRDSB website.

“The portions of Bill 98 that touch on Codes of Conduct have not yet been put in effect by the Ministry. Until the Ministry proclaims this part of the act, and establishes new rules for school board Codes of Conduct, the policies that school boards have in place remain in effect and must be followed.”

This is the second year in a row that a complaint has been lodged against Ramsey.

In June of 2022, the board suspended Ramsey from attending any meetings for the rest of the school year.

The suspension was issued but the board refused to make public any of the details regarding the suspension despite Ramsey being an elected official.

Ramsey has said the suspension stemmed from tweets he had made earlier in the year.