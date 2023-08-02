Impaired driver found passed out behind the wheel in live lane of Hwy. 401: police

Send this page to someone via email

An impaired driver was found passed out behind the wheel in a live lane of traffic on Highway 401 in Durham Region late Tuesday, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers were travelling east on Highway 401 near Thickson Road when they saw a vehicle in the fast lane that appeared stationary.

The officers pulled up behind the vehicle and saw that the driver was slumped over the wheel, police said.

The vehicle was slowly moving forward and officers moved the cruiser in front to force it to stop, police added.

They then had to break the window because the driver was unresponsive, polices said, and it was determined that he was impaired.

A 26-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged with impaired operation and failing to comply with a demand.

He allegedly refused to provide breath samples.

He has since been released on an undertaking, while the vehicle was impounded and his licence was suspended.