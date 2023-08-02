Man arrested after 4 women assaulted in 30 minutes in small Ontario community

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken into custody after four women were assaulted over a 30-minute span in a small Ontario town on Tuesday night, according to provincial police in Huron County.

Police were contacted at around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a number of calls that several assaults had taken place in Clinton.

When officers arrived at the scene, OPP say they quickly tracked down the suspect before arresting him.

The officers began to investigate and soon learned that four women had been assaulted in downtown Clinton between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

During the same stretch, a man also committed mischief, caused a disturbance, and stole an item from a business.

A 31-year-old man from Central Huron is facing a number of charges including four counts of sexual assault, assault and theft under $5,000.

Police continue to investigate and say anyone with information or video can call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).