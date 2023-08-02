Menu

Crime

Man arrested after 4 women assaulted in 30 minutes in small Ontario community

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 11:19 am
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News
A man was taken into custody after four women were assaulted over a 30-minute span in a small Ontario town on Tuesday night, according to provincial police in Huron County.

Police were contacted at around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a number of calls that several assaults had taken place in Clinton.

When officers arrived at the scene, OPP say they quickly tracked down the suspect before arresting him.

The officers began to investigate and soon learned that four women had been assaulted in downtown Clinton between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

During the same stretch, a man also committed mischief, caused a disturbance, and stole an item from a business.

A 31-year-old man from Central Huron is facing a number of charges including four counts of sexual assault, assault and theft under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate and say anyone with information or video can call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

