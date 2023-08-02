Menu

Crime

Man shot in the leg in North York rushed to hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 6:33 am
North York shooting sends one man to hospital on Aug. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
North York shooting sends one man to hospital on Aug. 1, 2023. Max Trotta / Global News
Toronto police say a man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in North York on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive at around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics said they transported a person to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was shot in the leg. There is no word on suspects.

The immediate area was closed for the investigation.

