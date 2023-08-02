Man shot in the leg in North York rushed to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in North York on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive at around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics said they transported a person to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was shot in the leg. There is no word on suspects.

The immediate area was closed for the investigation.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:(UPDATE)

Driftwood Ave & Grandravine Dr

– man has been located with gunshot to the leg

– @TorontoMedics transporting patient to hospital with serious injuries

ROAD CLOSURES

– closures on Grandravine Dr & on Driftwood Ave

– ongoing investigation#GO1792301

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 2, 2023