Man shot in the leg in North York rushed to hospital

Toronto police say a man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in North York on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive at around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Paramedics said they transported a person to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the man was shot in the leg. There is no word on suspects.
The immediate area was closed for the investigation.
