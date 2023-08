See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Edmonton Oilers have avoided arbitration with centre Ryan McLeod.

On Tuesday night, the Oilers announced a two-year deal for McLeod with an annual average value of $2.1 million. His arbitration hearing had been scheduled for Friday.

McLeod, 23, had 11 goals and 12 assists in 57 games for the Oilers in the 2022/23 regular season. He added five assists in 12 playoff games.

The Oilers drafted him 40th overall in 2018.

The attention now shifts to a new deal for defenceman Evan Bouchard.