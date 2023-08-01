‘Habitual criminal’ arrested after foot chase: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A habitual criminal, say Kelowna RCMP, was arrested following a dramatic foot pursuit on Monday night.

According to police, Brendan Kyle Latimer, 29, was a wanted man and had been arrested multiple times during the last two years for similar offences.

“Latimer was back in Kelowna after cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet in Surrey on July 13,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“He poses (a) significant risk to public safety, is known to run from police and has willfully rammed a police vehicle in an effort to escape custody.”

Latimer’s arrest on Monday began when police received a call from a female claiming that she had located her stolen car after spotting it in a parking lot along the 1500 block of Banks Road.

“She was able to describe a male who exited the vehicle and entered a popular store,” said police.

“The description matched that of Latimer’s and multiple officers responded, securing the vehicle before he could return.”

Police then entered the store to find Latimer and a foot chase began.

“As Latimer attempted to flee, he ran across a busy parking lot and street, through a second parking lot, (then) hopped a fence into a secured area,” said police.

It was there that officers found him, hiding under a tarp, before arresting him.

“Brendan Latimer is a dangerous individual. His actions demonstrate his complete disregard for public safety, the law and the well-being of others,” said Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch.

“If not for the member of the public making the initial call, and the quick response of our officers, this individual surely would have escaped again.”

Kiehlbauch added that “Latimer has a history of not complying with court conditions when released,” and that police will continue to protect the public from his actions.

Kelowna RCMP say Latimer is being held in custody on charges of possessing stolen property over $5,000, obstruction, breaching a release order and driving while prohibited.

Latimer also has outstanding charges for offences in Kelowna, Penticton and Nakusp, along with a warrant in Alberta for breaching a conditional sentencing order.

His next court appearance in Kelowna will be Aug. 15.