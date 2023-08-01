Menu

Crime

Man, 33, charged in connection with sexual assault in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 8:00 pm
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on July 25, in the Brock Avenue and Bloor Street West area.

Officers said the accused told the victim he would help teach them English.

Police said the accused asked the victim to have dinner with him as they continued to talk.

After dinner, police said the accused convinced the victim to go to his home “as it was late and the area was not safe.”

“At the residence the accused sexually assaulted the victim,” officers said.

According to police, the victim fled the residence.

On Tuesday, police said a 33-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with sexual assault and disobeying a court order.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

“Police are concerned there may be other victims. Investigators are urging any person who believes they may be a victim to contact police,” officers said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

