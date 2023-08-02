Stolen vehicle investigation results in charges for Guelph man

The Guelph Police Service made an arrest in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday.
Police say members of the break enter auto theft unit observed a man driving a 2020 Ford Edge SUV in the area of Neeve Street and Fountain Street around 3 p.m. Monday.
The man exited the parked vehicle and went inside. Officers checked the vehicle identification number and confirmed it was reported stolen.
When the man returned to the vehicle he used a key fob to open it and that was when officers came in to make the arrest without incident.
There was a small amount of suspected crystal meth and stolen property, including identification in other people’s names, found inside the vehicle.
A 25-year-old from Guelph is facing a number of charges and was held for a bail hearing.
