Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Stolen vehicle investigation results in charges for Guelph man

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 2, 2023 7:12 am
Stolen vehicle investigation results in charges for Guelph man - image
Guelph Police Service
The Guelph Police Service made an arrest in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday.

Police say members of the break enter auto theft unit observed a man driving a 2020 Ford Edge SUV in the area of Neeve Street and Fountain Street around 3 p.m. Monday.

The man exited the parked vehicle and went inside. Officers checked the vehicle identification number and confirmed it was reported stolen.

When the man returned to the vehicle he used a key fob to open it and that was when officers came in to make the arrest without incident.

There was a small amount of suspected crystal meth and stolen property, including identification in other people’s names, found inside the vehicle.

A 25-year-old from Guelph is facing a number of charges and was held for a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

 

