Majority of Proline players supported Canada advancing at World Cup

A majority of Proline players saw Canada advancing to the second round of the women’s World Cup soccer tournament.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., 52 per cent of bets had Canada defeating Australia on Monday.

The Canadians needed a win or tie to advance but suffered a 4-0 setback, eliminating them from further play.

Twenty-nine per cent of wagers went on the tie while just 19 per cent of participants took Australia.

More (45 per cent) successfully predicted the over/under of 2.5 goals.

The most popular correct score market was 0-0 (17 per cent) but just 0.23 per cent had the actual 4-0 decision.

What's next for Team Canada after Women's World Cup elimination

But that didn’t stop two Proline retail customers from correctly predicting Australia’s 4-0 win at odds of 76.00.

Not surprisingly, Canada’s three opening-round games were among the top six among Proline customers.

The Canadians’ 0-0 tie with Nigeria was ranked first overall, with the 2-1 victory over Ireland taking the No. 3 spot.

The tournament-ending loss to Australia was ranked sixth.

The United States, chasing a third straight World Cup, has taken the most bets to win it all (58 per cent).

Canada was second (16 per cent) with England third (six per cent).

A Proline retail customer earned $1,804 off a $12 bet on a 10-leg parlay on the MMA card Saturday night.

Another won $3,456 from a $32 bet involving three legs of Argentina’s Primera Division, its top soccer circuit.