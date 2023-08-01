$2,300 in fire fines levied against woman: Salmon Arm RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple fines were levied against a woman, say police in B.C.’s Southern Interior, for lighting a fire, then walking away from it, despite there being a province-wide fire ban.

Salmon Arm RCMP say they received a tip from the public Monday, that a male and a female reportedly walked away from a fire near the Trans-Canada Highway.

The two then got into a black car on Tappen Valley Road before driving away.

1:54 Hundreds return home following aggressive wildfire

“Fire services were able to extinguish the small fire before it was able to expand,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police were able to locate the vehicle involved. A female from that car was served $2,300 in provincial fines for igniting a fire in contravention of the provincial regulations.”

RCMP did not release the woman’s name.

West noted that the two reported as having no fixed address, “and evidence of recent drug use was noted by the police investigator.”

2:17 Twin girls saved from car fire on Vancouver Island

Police added that quick action to extinguish the fire was instrumental in not letting it get out of control.

According to provincial government data, nearly all of B.C. is under drought conditions. Most of the Southern Interior is either at Drought Level 3 or 4 on a scale of 1-5, though the Salmon River region is at Level 5.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is a fire ban in effect and given the current conditions,” said West, “provincial fines and potential criminal charges will be considered in all cases involving burning.”