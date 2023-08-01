Menu

Comments

Crime

London, Ont. police investigating downtown assault and robbery

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted August 1, 2023 3:10 pm
A London police vehicle. View image in full screen
Police are currently investigating after a man was assaulted and robbed in the area of Dundas and Maitland streets early Thursday morning. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
London police are investigating after receiving reports of an assault and robbery in the downtown core.

On Thursday, July 27 around 6:45 a.m., police received reports of a male victim with injuries in the Queens Avenue and Maitland Street area.

A man with life-threatening injuries was located at the scene and transported to hospital by paramedics.

Members of the street crime unit reviewed video surveillance of the area and reportedly found that at approximately 1:30 a.m., the victim was assaulted in the area of Dundas and Maitland streets and had his belongings stolen.

The investigation is currently ongoing and no further information is available.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect and are asking anyone who may have been in the area to contact Lonon police.

