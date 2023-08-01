London, Ont. police investigating downtown assault and robbery

Send this page to someone via email

London police are investigating after receiving reports of an assault and robbery in the downtown core.

On Thursday, July 27 around 6:45 a.m., police received reports of a male victim with injuries in the Queens Avenue and Maitland Street area.

A man with life-threatening injuries was located at the scene and transported to hospital by paramedics.

Members of the street crime unit reviewed video surveillance of the area and reportedly found that at approximately 1:30 a.m., the victim was assaulted in the area of Dundas and Maitland streets and had his belongings stolen.

The investigation is currently ongoing and no further information is available.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect and are asking anyone who may have been in the area to contact Lonon police.