Loaded gun seized from vehicle in Brampton

Two people are facing a number of charges after Peel police officers say they seized a loaded weapon from a vehicle in Brampton.

On Saturday, officers from the Strategic Tactical Enforcement Policing team investigated a vehicle in the area of Kennedy Road and Glidden Road.

Inside, police said they found a loaded Glock 23 firearm.

As a result, 32-year-old Quincy King of Brampton is facing eight charges, including obstructing a peace officer, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and breach of parole.

Thirty-year-old Kenisha Sobers of Oshawa is also facing charges in connection with this incident.

Sobers is charged with knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and occupying a vehicle knowing there was a firearm.

Both King and Sobers were held for bail hearings and attended court in Brampton.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact authorities.