2 people charged following weapons manufacturing investigation in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

What started as a call for a domestic disturbance incident led to charges following a weapons manufacturing investigation.

According to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS), officers responded to a call on July 24 at around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress in the 100 block of Avenue U South.

“Upon arriving and entering the residence, officers observed several items consistent with the manufacturing of weapons inside,” SPS stated. “Following this observation, a search warrant was authorized and subsequently executed resulting in the seizure of a 3-D printer, several manufactured firearm parts, pepper spray, and various electronic devices.”

Police stated that as a result of investigation by members of the SPS guns and gangs unit, a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman have been charged with manufacturing a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, possession of a weapon without a licence and possession of a weapon while prohibited.

Story continues below advertisement

The SPS said the woman was also charged with resisting arrest and failing to comply with court-imposed conditions.