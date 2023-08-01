Menu

Crime

OPP warn of heavy police presence due to Toledo, Ont., death

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 12:49 pm
Several police vehicles are parked outside of a Toledo, Ont., home since Monday morning after receiving a report of a dead body at the home. View image in full screen
Several police vehicles are parked outside of a Toledo, Ont., home since Monday morning after receiving a report of a dead body at the home. Ryan Peddigrew/Global News
OPP have warned residents of Toledo, Ont., to expect a heavy police presence due to a death investigation in the town.

Police received a report of the death on Monday at 7 a.m., when the person was found in a Toledo home.

OPP have yet to divulge any details about their investigation, but say investigators believe there is no threat to public safety.

As of Tuesday at 11 a.m., police were still at the scene.

OPP say investigators will not comment until after the post-mortem is completed, which is expected sometime Tuesday.

More on Crime
OPPDeath InvestigationToledoOPP death investigationOPP deathToledo Ontariotoledo death investigation
