OPP warn of heavy police presence due to Toledo, Ont., death

OPP have warned residents of Toledo, Ont., to expect a heavy police presence due to a death investigation in the town.

Police received a report of the death on Monday at 7 a.m., when the person was found in a Toledo home.

OPP have yet to divulge any details about their investigation, but say investigators believe there is no threat to public safety.

As of Tuesday at 11 a.m., police were still at the scene.

OPP say investigators will not comment until after the post-mortem is completed, which is expected sometime Tuesday.