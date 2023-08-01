Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Port Stanley sign stolen, OPP investigating

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted August 1, 2023 11:06 am
Police say the missing sign was valued at about $8,000. View image in full screen
Police say the missing sign was valued at about $8,000. Mark Spowart / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Elgin County OPP are investigating after the Port Stanley welcome sign was stolen.

The theft from Sunset Road in Central Elgin was reported at 1:54 p.m. on July 11, police said.

Police said the thief used a chainsaw to cut the supports to the “Village of Port Stanley” sign.

The sign is valued at approximately $8,000.

Trending Now

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Canada
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceTheftElgin CountyElgin County OPPPort StanleyPort Stanley Sign Theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices