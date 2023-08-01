Port Stanley sign stolen, OPP investigating

See more sharing options

Elgin County OPP are investigating after the Port Stanley welcome sign was stolen.

The theft from Sunset Road in Central Elgin was reported at 1:54 p.m. on July 11, police said.

Police said the thief used a chainsaw to cut the supports to the “Village of Port Stanley” sign.

The sign is valued at approximately $8,000.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.