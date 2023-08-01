Port Stanley sign stolen, OPP investigating

Elgin County OPP are investigating after the Port Stanley welcome sign was stolen.
The theft from Sunset Road in Central Elgin was reported at 1:54 p.m. on July 11, police said.
Police said the thief used a chainsaw to cut the supports to the “Village of Port Stanley” sign.
The sign is valued at approximately $8,000.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
Anyone with information can contact Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
