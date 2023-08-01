Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU investigating after man injured in shooting involving Toronto police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 6:31 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials say a man has been seriously injured after a shooting involving Toronto police early Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Sherwood Avenue, near Pharmacy Avenue, at around 2:50 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man in serious to life-threatening condition to a trauma centre.

Toronto police would not release the circumstances of the shooting but say the province’s Special investigations Unit, known as Ontario’s police watchdog, is investigating.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
Toronto PoliceTorontoToronto shootingShooting TorontoPharmacy Avenuelawrenceavneuesherwood shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices