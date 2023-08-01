SIU investigating after man injured in shooting involving Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man has been seriously injured after a shooting involving Toronto police early Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Sherwood Avenue, near Pharmacy Avenue, at around 2:50 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man in serious to life-threatening condition to a trauma centre.

Toronto police would not release the circumstances of the shooting but say the province’s Special investigations Unit, known as Ontario’s police watchdog, is investigating.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

