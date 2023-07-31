Police cordon off part of Crescent Beach amid reports of possible drowning

See more sharing options

There was a large police presence at Crescent Beach in South Surrey on Monday, amid reports of a possible drowning.

Police cordoned off a section of the beach and could be seen investigating a rocky area of the shoreline.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was called “in relation to a drowning” at the beach shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Two ambulances responded, but no one was transported from the scene.

Surrey RCMP has yet to release information about the incident.

The beach remained open amid the investigation.