Police cordon off part of Crescent Beach amid reports of possible drowning

There was a large police presence at Crescent Beach in South Surrey on Monday, amid reports of a possible drowning.
Police cordoned off a section of the beach and could be seen investigating a rocky area of the shoreline.
BC Emergency Health Services said it was called “in relation to a drowning” at the beach shortly after 4:30 p.m.
Two ambulances responded, but no one was transported from the scene.
Surrey RCMP has yet to release information about the incident.
The beach remained open amid the investigation.
