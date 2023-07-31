Police looking for suspects in ‘hate-related’ attack in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

A group of males are being sought in what the Guelph Police Service is calling a “hate-related” attack.

Investigators say several males were yelling homophobic slurs toward a group of people sitting on some stairs early Sunday morning near Macdonell Street and Norfolk Street.

They say the altercation turned physical and one of the men punched a woman in the face.

Emergency services arrived around 2:30 a.m. The victim suffered lacerations and was taken to hospital to get stitches.

Investigators are trying to identify the males involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7462 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.