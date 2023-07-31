Menu

Crime

Police looking for suspects in ‘hate-related’ attack in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 31, 2023 6:30 pm
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A group of males are being sought in what the Guelph Police Service is calling a “hate-related” attack.

Investigators say several males were yelling homophobic slurs toward a group of people sitting on some stairs early Sunday morning near Macdonell Street and Norfolk Street.

They say the altercation turned physical and one of the men punched a woman in the face.

Emergency services arrived around 2:30 a.m. The victim suffered lacerations and was taken to hospital to get stitches.

Trending Now

Investigators are trying to identify the males involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7462 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

