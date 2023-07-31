Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Pattullo Bridge to close for vehicle traffic overnight Thursday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 5:19 pm
Three-day party planned to say goodbye to Pattullo Bridge?
WATCH: The new Pattullo Bridge is set to be operational next year and there could be a party to say goodbye to the old bridge. New Westminster city council passed a motion on Monday -- to begin discussions with the province about a potential three-day goodbye party for the current bridge – May 9, 2023
Metro Vancouver’s Pattullo Bridge will be closed to vehicles overnight Thursday for work related to the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project.

Crews will be removing a temporary pedestrian bridge on the New Westminster side and taking down a guide sign over King George Boulevard on the Surrey side of the span.

The bridge will fully close to traffic at 10 p.m. on Aug. 3, and reopen at 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.

Pattullo Bridge replacement slated to open in 2024

The closure will not affect pedestrians and cyclists.

TransLink is directing drivers to detour via the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges. N19 NightBus and route 103 bus trips will be rerouted via the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges, but passengers are being warned to expect trip delays of up to 30 minutes.

The $1.377 billion bridge replacement project is slated to be completed in 2024.

 

More on BC
