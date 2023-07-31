Pattullo Bridge to close for vehicle traffic overnight Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver’s Pattullo Bridge will be closed to vehicles overnight Thursday for work related to the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project.

Crews will be removing a temporary pedestrian bridge on the New Westminster side and taking down a guide sign over King George Boulevard on the Surrey side of the span.

The bridge will fully close to traffic at 10 p.m. on Aug. 3, and reopen at 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.

2:13 Pattullo Bridge replacement slated to open in 2024

The closure will not affect pedestrians and cyclists.

Story continues below advertisement

TransLink is directing drivers to detour via the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges. N19 NightBus and route 103 bus trips will be rerouted via the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges, but passengers are being warned to expect trip delays of up to 30 minutes.

The $1.377 billion bridge replacement project is slated to be completed in 2024.