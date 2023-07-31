Officers concerned for missing Winnipeg teen as search continues

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing teenager.
Dustin Norman, a 14-year-old male, was last seen on July 26, according to police. They said he was in the city’s Lydia Street and McDermot Avenue area.
Norman is described as five-feet-six-inches tall and weighing 120lbs, with short blonde and brown hair and blue eyes. Officers said he was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, black runners and a baseball cap.
Police said they are concerned for the teen’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
