Crime

Officers concerned for missing Winnipeg teen as search continues

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 3:57 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing teenager.

Dustin Norman, a 14-year-old male, was last seen on July 26, according to police. They said he was in the city’s Lydia Street and McDermot Avenue area.

Winnipeg police are searching for a 14-year-old who they say was last seen on July 26.
Winnipeg police are searching for a 14-year-old who they say was last seen on July 26. Courtesy Winnipeg Police Service

Norman is described as five-feet-six-inches tall and weighing 120lbs, with short blonde and brown hair and blue eyes. Officers said he was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, black runners and a baseball cap.

Police said they are concerned for the teen’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

