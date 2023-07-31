By the numbers: Edmonton 2023 summer festivals

Send this page to someone via email

Two of Edmonton’s most popular summer festivals wrapped up Sunday.

K-Days

K-Days ran from July 21-30 at the Edmonton EXPO grounds.

The event welcomed more than 557,000 guests over the 10 days.

To compare, in 2022, it saw 760,000 people come through the gates over that 10 days, which is an eight-per cent jump over 2019, the last in-person event before the pandemic shut things down.

1:35 K-Days does Throwback Thursday

In 2023, the fair showcased 850 local businesses, vendors, artists and performers, including 400 community partners, 130 tech/innovation/gaming businesses and 4,000 volunteer hours.

Story continues below advertisement

“Explore Edmonton is very happy with this year’s event as we were able to provide Edmontonians and guests with a wide variety of entertainment, rides, food, and local activations,” said Arlindo Gomes, vice-president of business development and venue management.

“We welcomed over 557,000 guests through our gates, and we feel we put on a true celebration of Edmonton and its diversity.”

This year’s K-Days 50/50 Draw supported YWCA Edmonton. The total pot finished at $117,900. The winner will be notified Monday of their $58,950 prize.

2:08 K-Days hosts Canada’s largest indoor Indigenous festival

Taste of Edmonton

Taste of Edmonton ran July 20-30 and featured 51 restaurants, beverage suppliers and food trucks.

There were more than 1,000 volunteers and 18 community service groups were incorporated, including the Christmas Bureau, Edmonton Food Bank and HIV Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

1:58 No shortage of fun to be had this weekend in Edmonton

This year, about 270,000 guests attended, slightly lower than last year’s 300,000, which general manager Donovan Vienneau said was expected because of the weather on Wednesday and Thursday.

Guests can donate their unused Taste of Edmonton tickets to the Edmonton Food Bank until Friday. Tickets can be dropped off at the Edmonton Events building at 11737 108 Ave.

This year’s 50/50 goal was “crushed,” Vienneau said. The total amount was almost double from last year, at $121,930. The winner will take home $60,000.

“We are thrilled with the tremendous response we received from the community during Taste of Edmonton 2023,” Vienneau said.

“The unwavering support and enthusiasm of our visitors, vendors, and performers have made this event truly exceptional. We extend our heartfelt appreciation.”

Story continues below advertisement