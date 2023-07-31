Menu

Crime

2 police cruisers rammed, fence driven through as Kitchener man looks to evade capture

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 4:04 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say a man rammed two cruisers and drove through a fence in an attempt to flee from officers on Saturday morning.

According to a release from police, officers were dispatched to the area of Greenfield and Traynor avenues when someone saw a suspicious vehicle.

When the officers arrived at the scene, police say they spotted a man who had a warrant out for his arrest.

When they attempted to make an arrest, the suspect rammed the cruisers before driving through the fence to get away.

The special response and canine units were brought in before the man was arrested a short time later.

A 30-year-old man from Kitchener is facing two dozen charges, including impaired operation of a vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, flight from police and assaulting police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are expecting to lay more charges down the road.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener man arrestedKitchener police chaseGreenfield Avenue KitchenerTraynor Avenue Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

